On Tuesday, officers from Edinburgh Road Police and Dalkeith Road Police were escorting wind farm blades near West Calder, when a vehicle failed to stop.

A pursuit ensued, but eventually the vehicle was stopped. The driver was arrested on a warrant.

The individual has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for their failure to stop and for dangerous driving, drug possession and not possessing a licence or insurance.