He was said to be demanding more space for his SNP group and insisting he would not leave the ninth-floor room which has long been used by the council leader until the matter was settled.

It is understood the row reached a stalemate and council chief executive Andrew Kerr had to get involved before Councillor McVey agreed to move out and make way for new Labour council leader Cammy Day – previously Cllr McVey’s deputy in the SNP-Labour coalition – on Tuesday afternoon.

One insider said: “Robert Aldridge was elected Lord Provost on May 26 and his predecessor Frank Ross instantly left the Lord Provost’s office. Cammy Day was elected council leader the same day, but Adam was refusing to leave until what he deemed suitable alternative accommodation was made available. He thought they were going to be too crushed on the tenth floor so he was having a bit of a sit-in.

"It wasn’t resolved until Tuesday afternoon after Andrew Kerr got involved. It was looking a bit silly.”

Another source said: “People were starting to call him Adam McStay.”

Edinburgh’s SNP-Labour coalition lasted from 2017 until the May 5 elections and the numbers after the election would have allowed it to continue, but Labour decided it would not take part in any formal coalitions. The SNP then teamed up with the Greens and agreed a coalition deal, even though they would not have had an overall majority. But their plans were thwarted when Labour offered “non-political” roles to Lib Dem and Conservative councillors in return for their help in voting a minority Labour administration into power.

