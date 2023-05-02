News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man, 19, arrested after serious sexual assault of young woman in Princes Street Gardens

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:31 BST

A man has been arrested as part of a police investigation into an alleged rape.

A 20-year-old woman was reportedly raped in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, in the early hours of Monday, May 1. Police said the attack happened at around 3.45am. Officers stood guard in the area, and the park was closed to members of the public. A forensic tent was set up in the green space, as part of enquiries. Detectives have now arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the serious sexual assault and police said that “enquiries are ongoing”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 19-year-old man has been arrested following enquiries into the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in the Princes Street Garden area of Edinburgh. The incident occurred around 3.45am on Monday, 1 May, 2023. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police set up a forensics tent in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh, as they investigated the reported rape of a woman.