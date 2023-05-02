A 20-year-old woman was reportedly raped in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, in the early hours of Monday, May 1. Police said the attack happened at around 3.45am. Officers stood guard in the area, and the park was closed to members of the public. A forensic tent was set up in the green space, as part of enquiries. Detectives have now arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the serious sexual assault and police said that “enquiries are ongoing”.