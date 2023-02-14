News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man, 19, charged in connection with death of teenager Lewis McCartney in Dumbiedykes

The teenager died after being found injured in a residential street

By Gary Flockhart
43 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 7:46pm

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of another teenager in Edinburgh.

The 18-year-old, who can be named as Lewis McCartney, was found with serious injuries on Viewcraig Street around 3.45am on Sunday (February 12).

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a short time later.

Lewis McCartney, pictured, was found with serious injuries in Edinburgh’s Viewcraig Street in the early hours of Sunday.
The 19-year-old is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 15 February.

Detective Inspector George Calder, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are very much with Lewis’ family and friends. They’ve asked their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigations.”

