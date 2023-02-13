Edinburgh crime: Teenager arrested after death of 18-year-old found injured in Dumbiedykes
Police said the investigation was continuing
Edinburgh police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the death of a teenager found injured in a street in the Capital.
The victim, 18, was found in Viewcraig Street, Dumbiebykes, at around 3.45am on Sunday (February 12).
Emergency services attended and the injured teenager was taken by ambulance to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police Scotland have since reported that his family have been informed.
Detective Inspector George Calder, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the young man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.
“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive inquiries are ongoing at this time.
“I would ask anyone who was in Viewcraig Street and the surrounding area, in the early hours of Sunday morning, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, or witnessed anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us.
“I am also keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry. We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”