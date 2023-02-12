West Lothian crime: Four-figure cash sum and jewellery stolen from property in Whitburn
Detectives appeal for information
Thieves have made off with a four-figure sum of cash, jewellery and electronic items after a break-in at a property in West Lothian.
The housebreaking and theft happened on Park Lane in Whitburn between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday (11 February). Police have issued an appeal to the public for information to help them with their inquiries.
Detective Constable Emma Thacker said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious and may have information that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.In addition, anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation is also asked to contact us.”
Anyone who can help is asked to make contact with officers via 101, quoting incident number 3563 of Saturday, 11 February, 2023, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.