Thieves have made off with a four-figure sum of cash, jewellery and electronic items after a break-in at a property in West Lothian.

The housebreaking and theft happened on Park Lane in Whitburn between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday (11 February). Police have issued an appeal to the public for information to help them with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Emma Thacker said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious and may have information that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.In addition, anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation is also asked to contact us.”

Police are appealing for information following the break-in on Park Lane, Whitburn, on Saturday evening.