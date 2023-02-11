A 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after an incident at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter on Friday evening (February 10).

Police arrived at the scene of the disturbance at 10.10pm and two girls, aged 12 and 15, were charged in connection with the incident.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children & Young People (Sick Kids) at Little France.

Police rushed to St James Quarter after receiving reports of a disturbance on Friday night (February 10).

The extent of the teenager’s injuries is currently unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.10 pm on Friday, 10 February 2023, we were called to a report of a disturbance on St James Crescent, Edinburgh."

“A 15-year-old male youth was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.