Edinburgh crime: Man, 20, arrested for possession of weapon, drugs and traffic offences as part of Operation Soteria

Police in Edinburgh arrested a 20-year-old man for possessing a weapon, along with several drugs and traffic offences.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 1:00 pm

On Monday, July 25, officers arrested the man on St John’s Road, Edinburgh, after he was seen riding an electric scooter.

He has been charged with several road traffic offences, drugs offences and possession of an offensive weapon.

The man is being held in custody and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Tuesday, July 26).

He was arrested by officers involved in Operation Soteria – Edinburgh Policing Division’s city wide operation to identify and target those involved in motorcycle thefts and associated anti-social behaviour.

Since the operation started on June 20, police have recovered 36 motorcycle bikes, with a value totalling approximately £145,000.

Anyone with information about motorcycle crime or the dangerous use of motorcycles in the capital can speak to officers confidentially and anonymously on 101, or through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

