A further two men have been reported for warrant and eight bikes have been successfully recovered this week, as officers continue to crack down on motorcycle crime in the Capital.

The arrests come as a result of Operation Soteria – Edinburgh Policing Division’s city wide operation to identify and target those involved in motorcycle thefts and associated anti-social behaviour.

Since the operation started on June 20, officers have made nine arrests, and have also reported two individuals for warrant. Overall, there have been 57 charges relating to motorcycle theft and antisocial behaviour offences.

Police have recovered 36 motorcycle bikes, with a value totalling approximately £145,000.

Anyone with information about motorcycle crime or the dangerous use of motorcycles in the capital can speak to officers confidentially and anonymously on 101, or through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.