Officers apprehended the man, 22, after the electric motorcycle he was riding collided with a moving car on Niddrie Mains Road on Monday morning.

He has been charged with seven offences and his bike has been seized. He will be held in custody pending a court appearance.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following a report of an electric motorcycle colliding with a car on Niddre Mains Road, Edinburgh, around 9.15am on Monday, 20 June, a 22-year-old man, the driver of the motorcycle, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

"He was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 21 June, 2022.”

Police also took to social media to urge members of the public who know of anyone using illegal bikes to contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.