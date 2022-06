Officers were called to the collision on Queensferry Road around 3:20am on Sunday, June 19.

Emergency services attended the scene, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilising two appliances.

Two men and three women were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment for their injuries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident and enquiries are continuing.”