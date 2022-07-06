The assault occurred at around 2.30pm on Friday, May 13, 2022, when officers were alerted to an injured man on Forrest Road, Edinburgh.
The 73-year-old victim sustained serious head injuries as a result of the attack, and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Police have arrested and charged a man, who is set to attend Edinburgh Sheriff Court in the future.
A public statement from Police Scotland read: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Forrest Road, Edinburgh.”
“The assault happened around 2.30pm on Friday, 13 May, 2022 after officers were called to a report of a 73-year-old man having sustained serious head injuries.
“The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”