Edinburgh crime: Man, 30, charged after serious assault which left elderly man with head injury

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious assault of an elderly man in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 7:46 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 7:46 am

The assault occurred at around 2.30pm on Friday, May 13, 2022, when officers were alerted to an injured man on Forrest Road, Edinburgh.

The 73-year-old victim sustained serious head injuries as a result of the attack, and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police have arrested and charged a man, who is set to attend Edinburgh Sheriff Court in the future.

A public statement from Police Scotland read: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Forrest Road, Edinburgh.”

“The assault happened around 2.30pm on Friday, 13 May, 2022 after officers were called to a report of a 73-year-old man having sustained serious head injuries.

“The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

