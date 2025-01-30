Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh man has been handed a football banning order after a person was racially abused at the Edinburgh derby on Boxing Day.

A football banning order was issued to a 46-year-old man at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on January 21 after he pleaded guilty to a racial abuse offence which occurred at a match between Hearts and Hibs on December 26. He also received a fine.

The incident happened on December 26, 2024 at a Hearts and Hibs match | PA

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “We should all be able to go to a football match and enjoy the game without fear of violence or disorder. We will use all available tools at our disposal to eradicate this unacceptable behaviour.”

Assistant Chief Constable Ritchie added: “Football banning orders can be instrumental in helping us keep fans, players and our communities safe. We will continue to work with the clubs and courts to tackle criminality.”

Calum Beattie, the SPFL’s chief operating officer, said: “We warmly applaud the robust approach from the police and courts in dealing with this disgraceful behaviour, as well as the swift action taken by our clubs to identify the individuals involved.

“The fact that a football banning order was imposed in these cases is entirely appropriate and we welcome the use of this restriction as an effective deterrent to other forms of unacceptable behaviour in stadia.”

Five other men were issued with football banning orders around Scotland, with offences ranging from breach of the peace to assault.