A man has been rushed to hospital and another man charged following an alleged serious assault in Edinburgh.

A 63-year-old man was found seriously injured on Loaning Road, in the Craigentinny area of the city, around 11.10pm on Sunday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the injured man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. His condition is described as stable.

A man has been charged following an alleged serious assault in a residential street in Edinburgh.

Police said a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Police cordoned off the area on Loaning Road for several hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.10pm on Sunday, 6 August, 2023, we were called to a report of a 63-year-old man seriously assaulted in the Loaning Road area of Edinburgh.

"Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

"A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 8 August, 2023.