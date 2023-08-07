News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Edinburgh crime: Man, 63, rushed to hospital and second man, 35, charged over alleged 'serious assault'

Man rushed hospital following incident in Craigentinny area of Edinburgh
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST

A man has been rushed to hospital and another man charged following an alleged serious assault in Edinburgh.

A 63-year-old man was found seriously injured on Loaning Road, in the Craigentinny area of the city, around 11.10pm on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the injured man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. His condition is described as stable.

A man has been charged following an alleged serious assault in a residential street in Edinburgh.A man has been charged following an alleged serious assault in a residential street in Edinburgh.
A man has been charged following an alleged serious assault in a residential street in Edinburgh.
Most Popular

Police said a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Police cordoned off the area on Loaning Road for several hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.10pm on Sunday, 6 August, 2023, we were called to a report of a 63-year-old man seriously assaulted in the Loaning Road area of Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

"A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 8 August, 2023.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”