Edinburgh crime: Man and woman charged following enquiries to locate missing family in Edinburgh

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 17:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and charged following enquiries to locate a family in Edinburgh.

The family had last been seen in the Captain’s Road area of Edinburgh at around lunchtime on Thursday, January 16, with officers fears for their welfare growing when they issued an appeal to the public for assistance on Thursday evening.

A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and charged following enquiries to locate a family in Edinburgh. Stock photo.A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and charged following enquiries to locate a family in Edinburgh. Stock photo.
A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and charged following enquiries to locate a family in Edinburgh. Stock photo.

However, following the appeal by police, the family was later traced safe and well, with officers releasing an update in the early hours of this morning, Friday, January 17..

The man and woman are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, January 20.

Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice