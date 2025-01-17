Edinburgh crime: Man and woman charged following enquiries to locate missing family in Edinburgh
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and charged following enquiries to locate a family in Edinburgh.
The family had last been seen in the Captain’s Road area of Edinburgh at around lunchtime on Thursday, January 16, with officers fears for their welfare growing when they issued an appeal to the public for assistance on Thursday evening.
However, following the appeal by police, the family was later traced safe and well, with officers releasing an update in the early hours of this morning, Friday, January 17..
The man and woman are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, January 20.