A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a spate of business break-ins around Edinburgh.

Seven businesses and premises were targeted between January 30 and March 5, including a library, various fast food outlets, a hairdressers and cafes. Goods including cash registers and money was taken.

The man was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, March 25.

Detective Sergeant Derek Schulz said: "Whenever someone’s business is broken into the impact is considerable, leaving people feeling unsafe and at a considerable cost to the business. It also has an impact on the local community.

“Anyone with information about this kind of crime should call Police Scotland on 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”