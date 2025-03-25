Edinburgh crime: Man arrested after break-ins at a library, fast food outlets, a hairdressers and cafes

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 16:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a spate of business break-ins around Edinburgh.

Seven businesses and premises were targeted between January 30 and March 5, including a library, various fast food outlets, a hairdressers and cafes. Goods including cash registers and money was taken.

The man was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, March 25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a spate of business break-ins.placeholder image
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a spate of business break-ins.

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/newsletter

Detective Sergeant Derek Schulz said: "Whenever someone’s business is broken into the impact is considerable, leaving people feeling unsafe and at a considerable cost to the business. It also has an impact on the local community.

“Anyone with information about this kind of crime should call Police Scotland on 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice