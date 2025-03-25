Edinburgh crime: Man arrested after break-ins at a library, fast food outlets, a hairdressers and cafes
Seven businesses and premises were targeted between January 30 and March 5, including a library, various fast food outlets, a hairdressers and cafes. Goods including cash registers and money was taken.
The man was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, March 25.
Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox
Click here to sign up 👇
Detective Sergeant Derek Schulz said: "Whenever someone’s business is broken into the impact is considerable, leaving people feeling unsafe and at a considerable cost to the business. It also has an impact on the local community.
“Anyone with information about this kind of crime should call Police Scotland on 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”