2 . Man abused two children

Edinburgh man Paul Harthill wilfully ill-treated and neglected two children in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to their health over an 18 month period. Harthill, 47, was said to have over-dispensed prescribed medication to one child and on one occasion he issued a threat to kill them. He also exposed the child to drug misuse, caused them to live in unsanitary living conditions and failed to provide them with adequate food. Harthill, of the Capital’s Craigleith area, also induced the child to take controlled drugs, failed to take them to school and left them unattended for long periods when he had been left looking after them. Harthill will have to wear an electronic tagging device on his ankle and stay within his home address between 7pm and 7am for the next 12 months. He will have to carry out the maximum of 300 hours of unpaid work and was placed on a social work supervision order for 20 months. | Alexander Lawrie