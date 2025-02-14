Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘violent’ man who launched a ‘random attack’ on a stranger in Edinburgh in 2023 has been jailed for eight years.

Terence Reilly was charged with attempted murder following the attack on the 63-year-old man in Loaning Road on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Reilly was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday after being found guilty of assault to severe injury, endangerment to life and attempted murder on January 16.

Terence Reilly was sentenced to eight years in prison on February 13 at the High Court in Edinburgh | Police Scotland

Detective Sergeant Sophie McWhinnie said: “This was a random attack on a stranger and Reilly now faces the consequences of his violent actions. His victim played a vital role in achieving this outcome and I would like to thank him for his support and hope that he can now begin to move on from this experience.

“Violence and endangering the lives of others will not be tolerated and we will rigorously pursue those responsible of such crimes and ensure they are brought to justice. We would like to thank the community for their assistance with this enquiry, particularly those who stopped at the time to help.”