Edinburgh man Ryan O’Donnell jailed for possession of explosives materials and indecent images of children
Ryan O’Donnell, 37, was sentenced to 44 months in prison after being caught with a quantity of chemicals that could have been used to manufacture homemade explosives. O’Donnell, who pleaded guilty to an offence under the Explosive Substances Act on January 13, also admitted possessing hundreds of indecent images of children.
He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and will be supervised for 12 months following his release.
O’Donnell stored the substances including potassium nitrate, nitrogen and sulphur, at his Edinburgh home. A rocket diagram plan was discovered alongside notebooks which contained handwritten instructions that would allow an individual to prepare viable, high explosive substances.
Details on how to make a homemade firework were also found alongside a Kinder egg containing a low explosive substance. Altogether, 1.7kg of homemade low explosives substances were found.
The court heard how police officers discovered the items following a search of his Dumbiedykes flat and Loanhead garage in April 2024. Police also recovered three computer tablets which were later found to contain 1492 indecent images of children between the ages of six and 14.
Moira Orr, who leads on major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “The substances that Ryan O’Donnell had in his possession could have been used to manufacture improvised explosive devices. They would have had the potential to cause significant harm to individuals and damage to property if used for criminal purposes.
“This case also demonstrates our commitment to prosecuting sexual offenders, using every tool at our disposal to secure justice. We have a duty to keep the people of Scotland safe from harm and working with police, government and other agencies, we are committed to ensuring that those involved in this type of offending are brought to justice.”