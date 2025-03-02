An Edinburgh boxing coach has been banned from keeping animals after he neglected his children’s pet rabbits so badly that one was left “unrecognisable”.

Adil Sheikh, 49, failed to provide adequate care for the 17 animals that he kept in the back garden of his home at the capital’s Chesser area.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the 12 adult rabbits and five babies suffered from malnutrition and matted coats and some had overgrown teeth that were growing into their skulls.

The court heard the rabbits did not have a proper environment to live in and had suffered injuries due to them fighting with another after not being separated properly. Some of the animals had ears and mutilated eyes and nose causing discomfort and distress ultimately leading to debilitating conditions.

The Scottish SPCA animal welfare charity has said it is “disappointed” in the court sentence stating he deserved “a longer ban”.

The charity was alerted to the neglect by a concerned member of the public after Sheikh had tried to sell some of the pets on Gumtree and inspectors attended his home in March 2023.

The officials were allowed entry to the back garden area where they observed “a makeshift run” and only one water bottle available for all the animals.

Injuries were observed on the bodies of the rabbits and some were suffering from eye infections. The court was told all the animals were taken into the care of the animal charity but seven rabbits did not survive due to their condition.

Sheikh appeared at the capital court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a suitable environment for the rabbits and protect them from suffering and injury between March 2022 and March 2023.

Defence agent Peter O’Neill said the rabbits belonged to one of Sheikh’s children and admitted “he should have taken more of an interest” in the animals’ welfare. Mr O’Neill said his client is “very embarrassed” at appearing in court and the conviction will have “an impact on his voluntary work” as a coach and health protection officer at a local boxing club.

The sheriff said one photo showed the rabbit was left 'unrecognisable' | Alexander Lawrie

Sheriff Charles Walls was provided with a shocking photograph of one of the animals by prosecutors and said the image “speaks for itself as it is unrecognisable as a rabbit”.

Sheriff Walls said: “It should have been obvious to you that the animals were suffering and being neglected. Some of the animals had to be destroyed and others died shorty after leaving your home. I have no doubt that they will all have endured suffering that could have been avoided.”

Sheriff Walls sentenced Sheikh to pay a fine of £380 and issued a ban prohibiting him from keeping or owning animals for three years.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Chalcroft said: “On March 27, 2023, we responded to a complaint about rabbit neglect at Adil Sheikh’s address. The complainant had visited with the intention of purchasing rabbits advertised on Gumtree.

“At the property we found a fawn tortoiseshell rabbit sitting on soiled, damp hay, showing clear injuries to its eyes. Another black rabbit, with white around its nose, was nibbling at the fawn tortoiseshell rabbit’s eye.

“Several other rabbits also had visible injuries. The hutch was muddy, and only one water bottle was provided for all the rabbits. There was no fresh hay or food available.

“Sheikh stated that none of the rabbits had seen a veterinary surgeon. Under section 32 of the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act, we removed all the rabbits.

“A vet examined them and found various health issues, including infected skin conditions, eye injuries, matted fur, overgrown teeth, and thin body conditions. Torn ears and skin lesions were likely from being attacked by other rabbits.

“One heavily pregnant fawn tortoiseshell female rabbit had severe mutilation to both eyes and was in poor condition. Her injuries indicated significant suffering due to Sheikh’s failure to seek veterinary help. Given her blindness and inability to care for her kits, it was decided to euthanise her for her welfare.

“An entire male fawn tortoiseshell rabbit had trauma affecting both eyelids, which were torn and infected. He also showed signs of respiratory distress. His mutilated nose had healed with very small openings, making it difficult for him to breathe.

“Given the severity of his injuries, it was deemed kinder to euthanise him to prevent further suffering. The nature of his injuries suggested they had occurred months to a year prior, as the skin had healed improperly.

“All examined rabbits were in poor condition, likely malnourished for weeks or longer. Their matted and muddy fur indicated an unsuitable environment over an extended period.

“Sheikh failed to separate male and female rabbits or to neuter them, resulting in interbreeding. This likely occurred over months or years, as at least two generations of rabbits were present. Many of the injuries suffered by the rabbits was also suggestive of them attacking each other as they were not separated or homed appropriately.

“We are disappointed at the sentencing today. These rabbits suffered over a prolonged period with painful injuries and in unsanitary conditions. This should have been a longer ban.”