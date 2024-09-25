Edinburgh shops: Major bargain chain 'sorry' to announce closure of flagship Edinburgh store
Poundland, which has been a fixture on Princes Street since 2019, will shut its doors for good on Sunday, October 13.
Workers at the branch have been informed, with the company saying they are committed to offering roles to staff at nearby stores in the Capital.
A spokesperson for Poundland told the Evening News: “Sadly we've been unable too secure an agreement with our landlord that would enable us to keep the store trading on Princes Street.
“We know this will be disappointing to customers and we're sorry we'll be closing on 13 October. It goes without saying we'll be doing all we can to look after colleagues that work there.
“We obviously look forward to welcoming customers into our other Edinburgh stores which include Lothian Road, Meadowbank, Cameron Toll and Chesser Avenue.”
