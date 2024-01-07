18 great pictures capturing the changing face of Lothian Road in the 1980s and 1990s

A look back at life in one of the Capital’s busiest streets over two decades last century
Lothian Road is a key thoroughfare in the centre of Edinburgh and it has seen a rich variety of activities over the years – from protest marches to celebrations and performances –as well as all that has gone on in key buildings along the street, including the Filmhouse and the Usher Hall.
And the area round about has also seen significant developments, as some of the photographs here show.
Scroll through this photo gallery and see what has changed and what you can remember.
1. Punks and a Cyberman
Punks and a Cyberman walking up Lothian Road to publicise the 20th anniversary Dr Who exhibition at the Filmhouse cinema in Edinburgh, December 1983. Photo: Joe Steele
2. Queuing for Furbies
Shoppers queue up outside Wonderland on Lothian Road, hoping to get their hands on a Furby - a popular American robotic toy - that had just gone on sale. December 1998. Photo: TSPL
3. Edinburgh Filmhouse
The Edinburgh Filmhouse, pictured in February 1982, three years after it had opened as an independent cinema, specialising in new, classic and arthouse films. The building, dating back to 1831, was previously St Thomas's Church of Scotland. Photo: Ian Brand
4. Actor Terence Stamp gives away a suit
British film actor Terence Stamp (left) donates a suit he wore in 'Far from the Madding Crowd' to director Jim Hickey for Edinburgh's Filmhouse cinema auction to raise money for roof repairs in February 1987. Photo: Denis Straughan