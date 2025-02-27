A dog owner who left one of her pets to starve to death has been banned from keeping or owning animals for life.

Liza Telfer abandoned three English Bull Dogs in a property on their own without adequate food or water resulting in one animal named Bonnie suffering organ failure and starving to death.

Telfer, 39, also left her pets Lady and Yogi in the same home where they were found with heavily matted coats, damaged teeth and severe emaciation.

Harrowing details of how the distressed animals were treated were heard at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where Telfer pleaded guilty to three charges of animal cruelty on Thursday.

Fiscal depute Zoe Nugent told the court Scottish SPCA officials were alerted by a neighbour the three dogs had been left alone in the property at Saughton Mains in Edinburgh in November 2023.

The animal charity inspectors attended on several occasions but did not receive an answer and left calling cards for Telfer to contact them. The inspectors were eventually allowed entry to the home and found smashed windows and the inside was described as having “appalling conditions” and suffering from “a foul smell”.

Ms Nugent said one female tan and white dog was found dead and a subsequent autopsy revealed the animal had suffered organ failure and starved to death.

The fiscal said: “There was broken furniture, rubbish and furniture piled high on the floor space. Several doors had been chewed by the dogs and the door handles had been chewed off.”

The court was told there was dog faeces strewn around the property, no electricity within the home and the inspectors had found a dead rat in the toilet.

Telfer initially refused to tell the charity officials where the two other dogs had been taken but when they were eventually located it was found they were both “extremely underweight” due to “a lack of nutrition”.

Lawyer Murray Robertson, defending, said: “It is a serious offence and she is regretful one of the dogs ended up dying. It is a very serious matter and I have absolutely no quibble with anything My Lord wishes to do in terms of disqualifying.

“She is still working as a cleaner ironically enough, and would like to continue with that job.”

Sheriff John Cook said: “This is an extremely concerning offence of some gravity but it is committed against the background of your own vulnerabilities. In all the circumstances the court will step back from imposing a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Cook placed Telfer, now of Drylaw, Edinburgh, under the supervision of the social work department for 18 months and banned her from owning or keeping animals for the rest of her life.

Telfer pleaded guilty to being responsible for a female tan and white English Bulldog-type named Bonnie and did cause unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate food and clean water and the dog suffered organ failure and starved to death between September 5 and November 5, 2023.

She also admitted to two charges of causing two English Bulldog-type dogs unnecessary suffering at the same address between October 5 and November 8, 2023. The Scottish SPCA has been contacted for comment.