Edinburgh police charge man after incident sees armed police stand guard at property
A man was taken to hospital after an incident which saw armed police stand guard outside an Edinburgh property.
Emergency services were called to Peffermill Road in Edinburgh at around 10.35am on Monday following reports of concern for a person.
Images and videos shared online showed a significant police presence with armed police standing guard outside a property earlier today. Speaking yesterday, a police spokesman said there was ‘no threat to the wider public’.
A 31-year-old man was later taken to hospital and he was also charged in connection with the incident. He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.