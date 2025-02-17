Emergency services descend on Edinburgh street as armed police stand guard outside property
Emergency services responded to a report of a concern for person at around 10.30am in Peffermill Road. Images and videos shared online showed a significant police presence with armed police standing guard outside a property earlier today.
Police units were also seen stationed across the road along with ambulance crews. Police officers remain at the scene but the force said there is ‘no threat to the wider public’. A witness told the Evening News armed officers are no longer at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.35am on Monday, 17 February to a report of a concern for person in the Peffermill Road area of Edinburgh. Emergency services are in attendance and there is no threat to the wider public.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.