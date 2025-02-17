Emergency services descend on Edinburgh street as armed police stand guard outside property

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 14:56 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 14:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency services descended on a residential street in Edinburgh, with armed police having been seen standing guard outside.

Emergency services responded to a report of a concern for person at around 10.30am in Peffermill Road. Images and videos shared online showed a significant police presence with armed police standing guard outside a property earlier today.

Police in Edinburgh remain at the property in Peffermill RoadPolice in Edinburgh remain at the property in Peffermill Road
Police in Edinburgh remain at the property in Peffermill Road | NW

Police units were also seen stationed across the road along with ambulance crews. Police officers remain at the scene but the force said there is ‘no threat to the wider public’. A witness told the Evening News armed officers are no longer at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.35am on Monday, 17 February to a report of a concern for person in the Peffermill Road area of Edinburgh. Emergency services are in attendance and there is no threat to the wider public.”

Related topics:Emergency responsePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice