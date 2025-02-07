Works to refurbish the railway bridge at Cameron Toll roundabout have been postponed until next month.

Last year Network Rail announced plans for remedial work to take place at the beginning of the year, with a full closure at the busy roundabout scheduled for two weeks in February.

The works on the bridge, which include installing a new deck, new low bridge warning signs along with masonry and steelwork repairs will now be carried out between Tuesday, March 4 and Friday, March 14. A full closure of the roundabout will be in place during this time.

A full road closure will be in place at Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout between Tuesday, March 4 and Friday, March 14 | NW

Informing residents on social media, Edinburgh MP Ian Murray, advised locals of the rescheduled project.

The Labour MP said: “The full closure of the Cameron Toll roundabout for railway bridge refurbishment works has been rescheduled for March. Until then the contractor is undertaking preparatory work in advance of the lane closure. This is mostly being done using lane closures overnight.

“For the full closure, the main diversion routes will be Peffermill Road, Niddrie Mains Road, the Wisp and Old Dalkeith Road. During this time the council will place 'Local Access Only' signs on Queen’s Crescent, East Mayfield, Mayfield Terrace and Blacket Avenue to discourage rat-running.”

It comes after the major arterial route was closed or partially closed for nearly six months (25 weeks) last year owing to a damaged culvert, essential gas works and a collapsed sewer.