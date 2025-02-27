Edinburgh road closed by police as emergency services called to building fire
The incident happened at around 1.30pm at a restaurant in Chapel Street. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised three appliances and a height appliance to the scene and no casualties were reported.
It is understood firefighters have now extinguished the fire which affected the ground floor of a three-storey building.
An eyewitness said: “It seems like there was a fire or something at Saj Shawarma Grill. There are police and firefighters outside and the road is closed in both directions. It doesn’t seem like anything too serious at the moment but I hope everyone is okay.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.26pm on Thursday, February 27 to reports of a fire at a commercial premises on Chapel Street, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a height appliance to the scene where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting the ground floor of a three-storey building.
“There were no casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”
Earlier today, Edinburgh Travel News reported Buccleuch Street was closed between Hope Park Terrace and West Crosscauseway with Lothian Bus services 9 and 12 also diverted due to the incident.
The bus operator said: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Buccleuch Street and are instead diverted via Hope Park Street, South Clerk Street, Nicolson Street and Nicolson Square in both directions until further notice.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.