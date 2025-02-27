Emergency services rushed to Edinburgh’s Southside this afternoon after a fire broke out at a commercial premises.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm at a restaurant in Chapel Street. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised three appliances and a height appliance to the scene and no casualties were reported.

It is understood firefighters have now extinguished the fire which affected the ground floor of a three-storey building.

Emergency services were called to a property in Chapel Street in Edinburgh on Thursday, February 27 | Submitted

An eyewitness said: “It seems like there was a fire or something at Saj Shawarma Grill. There are police and firefighters outside and the road is closed in both directions. It doesn’t seem like anything too serious at the moment but I hope everyone is okay.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.26pm on Thursday, February 27 to reports of a fire at a commercial premises on Chapel Street, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a height appliance to the scene where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting the ground floor of a three-storey building.

Fire crews remain at the scene | Submitted

“There were no casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Earlier today, Edinburgh Travel News reported Buccleuch Street was closed between Hope Park Terrace and West Crosscauseway with Lothian Bus services 9 and 12 also diverted due to the incident.

The bus operator said: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Buccleuch Street and are instead diverted via Hope Park Street, South Clerk Street, Nicolson Street and Nicolson Square in both directions until further notice.”