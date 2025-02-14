Edinburgh’s North Bridge to close for six weeks to northbound traffic with bus diversions in place
From Monday, February 17, traffic will only be able to travel southbound, from Princes Street towards South Bridge, with Lothian Buses diverting several services during the works period. The closure will see resurfacing works carried out.
Previous work on North Bridge included refurbishing the cast iron bridge facades, repainting structural steelwork, and improvements to footway paving and under-drainage.
Transport and environment convener, councillor Stephen Jenkinson, said: “I appreciate this temporary closure will be frustrating for our residents and businesses. I want to thank them for their continued patience as we carry out these essential works.
“These works are part of the wider project to restore this crucial link between the north and south of the city – and of course preserve it for future generations. I’m conscious that this work is taking longer to complete than we had initially anticipated, but this is this a hugely complex project, with the historic nature of the bridge requiring painstaking and specialist work to restore it to its former glory.”
Lothian Bus diversions
From the beginning of next week 26 bus services will be diverted
Between Nicolson Street and Princes Street northbound services 3, 30, 31, 33, 37, X31, X33, X37, N3, N30, N31 and N37 will be diverted via Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, George Street and Frederick Street
Between Nicolson Street and Frederick Street, service 29 heading northbound will be diverted via Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street and George Street.
Between Nicolson Street and George Street (Stop GS), service X29 heading northbound will be diverted via Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound and Hanover Street.
Between Nicolson Street and London Road, northbound services 5, 7, 14, 49 and N14 will be diverted via Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, George Street, North St David Street and York Place heading northbound only.
Between Forrest Road and London Road, service 45 heading northbound will be diverted via George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, George Street, North St David Street and York Place
Between Nicolson Street and Rodney Street service 8 heading northbound will be diverted via Nicolson Square, Potterrow, Forrest Road, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, Dundas Street, Great King Street, Drummond Place and London Street.
Bus stop temporary closures
Services 8, 9, 23, 27 Northbound
Buses will not stop at stop MB at the foot of the Mound. The nearest alternative stop for passengers is stop GP in Hanover Street. During these diversions the shelter stop between Rose Street and George Street will be closed and replaced with a temporary stop prior to Rose Street.
Service 100 Citybound
Buses will not stop at stop GJ in Hanover Street. Stop GG in George Street will be used as an alternative drop off only stop.