Hundreds gathered in Edinburgh’s Southside to marvel at a unique projection show inspired by active travel.

Projected on the walls at the junction of West Crosscauseway and Buccleuch Street, the immersive show, titled ‘Our Streets,’ showcased local artwork promoting sustainable transport and walking, featured an alluring soundscape and original music by a local singer songwriter.

More than 200 people attended the spectacular community event hosted by the Causey Development Trust and Sustrans - where the large crowd was wowed by the animated graphics produced by award-winning artists Robert Motyka and the Beetroots Collective team. The show, which was played four times by popular demand, was accompanied by a soundscape designed by Marta Adamowicz and an original song ‘Our Streets’ by local musician Dan Abrahams.

Hundreds gathered at the Causey in Edinburgh's Southside on March 8 to watch the spectacular projection show

Cycling groups Critical Mass and Infra Sisters later joined the event in style, pedalling in unison with bikes decorated in fairy lights as they made their grand entrance at the Causey to enjoy the final viewing of the evening.

Projection artist, Robert Motyka said: “The project was about active travel and reclaiming public spaces - during workshops we asked people what is their favourite form of active travel, about their favourite places in Edinburgh and also asked how they feel about the infrastructure in the city.”

He added: “It was just fantastic to see so many people turn up, despite the cold and wind, to enjoy the Our Streets event. Not only that, but to have both Critical Mass and the Infra Sisters finish up their rides at our event - it was an honour, and goes to show that what The Causey is trying to do resonates with people across our local community and across the city.”

Whilst a 'neglected' traffic island in Edinburgh’s Southside may seem like the unlikely venue for a state-of the-art lighting exhibition - local group, the Causey Development Trust, have been working hard for nearly two decades to transform the urban space into a safer, more welcoming space for the community.

The group’s plans for the area include reducing vehicular traffic in street, widening pavements, planting additional trees, the introduction of a zebra crossing and to host more creative events for the community.

Sarah Drummond, chair of the Causey Development Trust, said: “We’ve been working for quite a long time to transform this space into a place for people that prioritises active travel and reclaim space for pedestrians. But alongside that we really want to promote a place for community. We are very lucky that over the last 17 years we have garnered huge local support and many of our steering group members are artists who have engaged with local groups to create a fantastic projection event.