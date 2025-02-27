A British Army officer who raped and sexually assaulted a woman at her Edinburgh home has been jailed.

Calum MacGregor, who was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on February 27, will serve four and a half years behind bars. His name was also added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The court learned how MacGregor met the woman on dating app Hinge before attacking his victim at her Edinburgh home in December 2021. The ‘predatory individual’ later tried to claim that any sexual contact had been consensual. But MacGregor was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on January 30 following three days of evidence.

Katrina Parkes, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “Calum MacGregor is a predatory individual. This type of offending has no place in Scotland and the victim should be commended for her bravery, which has resulted in this prosecution and conviction.

"We recognise that going to court can be traumatic and therefore special measures may be put in place to make giving evidence easier. I would urge anyone affected by this type of offending not to suffer in silence but to report their experience. You will be listened to and supported as we seek to secure justice using all the tools available to us.”