Edinburgh crime: Man arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault outside Playhouse Theatre

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 2:46pm

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault at Greenside Place near the Playhouse Theatre. Police said a 28-year-old man suffered serious injuries during the incident which took place around 12.30 am on Monday, January 23.

Police Scotland has said the 37-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 4.

