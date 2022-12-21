A man was arrested on Gorgie Road on Wednesday morning (December 21) following a police pursuit involving three police cars in Edinburgh during the rush-hour traffic.

The chase followed the routine stop of a vehicle at 8.40am on Collinton Mains Drive, police said, which led to the arrest of a man at the junction of Robertson Avenue, Wheatfield Road and Gorgie Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.40am, police attempted the routine stop of a vehicle on Colinton Mains Drive, Edinburgh. A pursuit then followed, which concluded in the Wheatfield Road area. One man has been arrested and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”