Edinburgh crime: Man arrested on Gorgie Road following rush-hour police pursuit

Three police cars involved in Edinburgh chase

By Kevin Quinn
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 1:11pm

A man was arrested on Gorgie Road on Wednesday morning (December 21) following a police pursuit involving three police cars in Edinburgh during the rush-hour traffic.

The chase followed the routine stop of a vehicle at 8.40am on Collinton Mains Drive, police said, which led to the arrest of a man at the junction of Robertson Avenue, Wheatfield Road and Gorgie Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.40am, police attempted the routine stop of a vehicle on Colinton Mains Drive, Edinburgh. A pursuit then followed, which concluded in the Wheatfield Road area. One man has been arrested and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The police chase ended at this junction on Gorgie Road.
