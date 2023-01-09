Detectives are appealing for information after a man in a balaclava tried to attack another man with a weapon in Edinburgh’s Liberton area.

Police said the assault took place on Saturday, 7 January, at around 8.35pm, when a 36-year-old man was approached by a man, who attempted to strike him with a weapon, in Cumnor Crescent. Extensive enquiries are now under way to help trace the man responsible. The suspect is described as white, in his mid to late teens, around 5ft 6in tall and of skinny build. He was wearing a tracksuit, with a black balaclava, black gloves, and possibly a black body warmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the assault the suspect was seen getting into a brown Mitsubishi Outlander which drove off towards Glenvarloch Crescent. Enquiries have revealed the vehicle was stolen from Brighouse Park Close in the early hours of that day. And a brown Mitsubishi Outlander was discovered on fire in Foxglove Close, Edinburgh, at around 12.10am on Monday. The vehicle is said to be quite distinctive with roof bars and a tow bar at the rear.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to help trace the man responsible.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who might have information to help trace those responsible. Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, from Edinburgh CID, said: "Thankfully the man was not injured but it is vital we trace those responsible. This appears to have been a targeted attack and we do not believe there was any risk to the wider public.

"A brown Mitsubishi Outlander was discovered on fire in Foxglove Close, Edinburgh, and we believe it may be linked to the incident. I would like to hear from anyone who recognises the vehicle and may have information about its movements over the past few days. We’re also keen to hear from anyone with potential dashcam footage or private CCTV, as it could prove vital to our enquiries."

Advertisement Hide Ad