The driver of a Land Rover allegedly tested positive for cocaine following a two-vehicle collision on a busy main road on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The crash, on Tuesday (January 10) at around 5.35pm, led to the A702 at Hillend being closed for several hours.

Later in the evening, Police Scotland released images of two badly damaged vehicles involved in the incident.

A black Mini was left heavily damaged after being involved in a collision. Photo: Police Scotland

One of those involved in the collision, the driver of a black Land Rover, allegedly tested positive for cocaine after failing a drugs-wipe and was subsequently arrested.

The driver will be now reported to the Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service for various offences.

In a post on Twitter, Road Policing Scotland Unit said: “EdinburghRP, DalkeithRP and DunbarRP all attended a two vehicle collision on the A702 tonight.

“The driver of the Land Rover provided a positive drugs-wipe for cocaine and was arrested.

“Blood specimen later taken and sent for analysis, report to @COPFS for various offences.”

Police then shared photographs of the Land Rover and a black Mini, both of which had been significantly damaged.