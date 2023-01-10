Paramedics were called to the scene of a three car crash outside Edinburgh's jail, after a car smashed into a parked vehicle which then hit another.

The incident on Calder Road, just past the entrance road to HMP Edinburgh, formerly known as Saughton Prison, happened shortly after 10.30am this morning, with a domino effect having been created by the first impact. The parked vehicle needed to be towed away for repairs.

An eyewitness said: “There was a car on a recovery lorry and a blue car on the embankment completely smashed-in and another car on the verge which looked burnt out.” Ambulance crews attended and one person required medical attention at the scene.

The incident took place on Calder Road, just past HMP Edinburgh, west bound.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a parked vehicle which then struck another parked vehicle on Calder Road in Edinburgh shortly after 10.40am on Tuesday, 10 January.

“One person was being assessed by the ambulance service and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.43am on Tuesday, January 10 to reports of a road traffic collision in Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the city's Calder Road, where firefighters were met by a collision involving two vehicles.

"One casualty was treated at the scene by paramedics and thereafter taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Firefighters worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene."