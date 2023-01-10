News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian pensioner hit by car near Dalkeith roundabout taken to hospital for injuries

Police appeal to motorists to get in touch with any information they may have

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 9:52am

A pensioner was rushed to hospital after a being hit by a car while crossing a road in Midlothian.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm on Saturday (January 7) when 83-year-old woman was crossing Eskbank Road, near Justinlees Roundabout, in Dalkeith.

Emergency services were called after the elderly woman was involved in a collision with a Ford Kuga. She was then taken to hospital by amulance for fracture injuries.

A pensioner was rushed to hospital after a being hit by a car while crossing Eskbank Road, near Justinlees Roundabout, in Dalkeith. Picture: Google maps
Police said the female driver of the car was left “badly shaken” by the incident but suffered no injuries.

Enquiries are now underway.

Constable Stewart Logan said: “At the time of the incident, traffic was moving quite slowly and I am appealing to motorists who were in the area at the time to contact us with any information they may have.

“It’s important we have as much information as possible to enable us to establish exactly what has happened.”

“If anyone has any information, please contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1265.”

