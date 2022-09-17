Edinburgh crime: Man assaulted by person riding off-road bike in Gilmerton
Police in Edinburgh are carrying out enquiries, after a man was assaulted by a person riding an off-road motorbike.
The attack occurred on Gilmerton Station Road in Edinburgh, at around 3.10pm on Saturday, September 10.
The victim was reportedly taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Livingston mum who refused to leave Deans South 'ghost village' condemned property wins battle for new home
-
2
Anthony Stokes: Arrest warrant for former Hibs and Celtic player who stalked his ex-girlfriend
-
3
Attempted murder Bo'ness: Police appeal after man in 'life-threatening' condition in West Lothian town
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.10 pm on Saturday, 10 September, 2022, a man was assaulted by a person riding an off road bike on Gilmerton Station Road, Edinburgh.
"Enquiries into the incident are continuing."
Illegal usage of off-road bikes has become a major issue across the Capital in recent months. Several locals have complained about feeling harassed or threatened by bikers driving in parks or on roads and footpaths.
Anyone with information about motorcycle crime or the dangerous use of motorcycles in the city can speak to officers confidentially and anonymously on 101, or through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.