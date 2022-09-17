The attack occurred on Gilmerton Station Road in Edinburgh, at around 3.10pm on Saturday, September 10.

The victim was reportedly taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.10 pm on Saturday, 10 September, 2022, a man was assaulted by a person riding an off road bike on Gilmerton Station Road, Edinburgh.

"Enquiries into the incident are continuing."

Illegal usage of off-road bikes has become a major issue across the Capital in recent months. Several locals have complained about feeling harassed or threatened by bikers driving in parks or on roads and footpaths.

Anyone with information about motorcycle crime or the dangerous use of motorcycles in the city can speak to officers confidentially and anonymously on 101, or through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.