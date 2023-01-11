A balaclava-wearing thug tried to attack another man with a machete in a targeted Edinburgh assault at the weekend. Police said the 36-year-old man was approached by another man who attempted to strike him with the weapon in Cumnor Crescent, Liberton, on Saturday, January 7 at around 8.35pm.

Extensive enquiries are now underway to trace the man responsible. The suspect is described as white, in his mid to late teens, around 5ft 6in tall and of skinny build. He was wearing a tracksuit, police said, with a black balaclava, black gloves, and possibly a black body warmer.

A thug armed with a machete attacked another man in Cumnor Cresent, in the Liberton area of Edinburgh (Google Streetview)

Following the assault the suspect was seen getting into a brown Mitsubishi Outlander which drove off towards Glenvarloch Crescent. Police say investigations have revealed the vehicle was stolen from Brighouse Park Close in the early hours of that day. And a brown Mitsubishi Outlander was discovered on fire in Foxglove Close, Edinburgh, at around 12.10am on Monday (January 9). The vehicle is said to be “quite distinctive” with roof bars and a tow bar at the rear.

Police Scotland would not confirm if the incident was gang related. Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, from Edinburgh CID, said: "Thankfully the man was not injured but it is vital we trace those responsible. This appears to have been a targeted attack and we do not believe there was any risk to the wider public.

"A brown Mitsubishi Outlander was discovered on fire in Foxglove Close, Edinburgh, and we believe it may be linked to the incident. I would like to hear from anyone who recognises the vehicle and may have information about its movements over the past few days. We’re also keen to hear from anyone with potential dashcam footage or private CCTV, as it could prove vital to our enquiries."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 3142 of 7 January, 2023. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.