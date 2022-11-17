A man has been charged after more than £200,000-worth of heroin and cocaine were found at an Edinburgh address. Officers raided a house in Caledonian Crescent on Thursday (November 10), and found diamorphine (heroin) with an estimated street value of £198,000, £31,800-worth of cocaine, and £67,000 in cash, police said.

According to Police Scotland, a 47-year-old man was traced on Wednesday (November 16) and has now been arrested and charged in connection with this recovery. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday (November 17). A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Gary Reid said: “We work every day to disrupt those involved in drugs supply and involved in serious and organised crime as they have no place in our communities.” Anyone with information regarding drugs can contact police on 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.