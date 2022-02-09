John Mitchell was cycling near Potterrow on his daily trips to the Marchmont area of the city when he came across a cement mixer in the middle on the path.

He explained: “There were no signs saying the cycle path was closed.

"There were cables running across the pavement, which was dangerous to pedestrians.

"The cement mixer was mixing cement at the time, I stopped and took a video so I could report it to the council – there really should have been signs up.

"At that, this guy came out, and I asked him if he had permission, and that he should have signs up.

"He told me to just ‘f*** off’.

"This guy was 6 foot and built like a tenement, so I said no more, got off my bike and had to go onto the pavement, over the wires, then back on my bike.”

Mr Mitchell then said that he was going to report the man to the council, to which he said that he received another aggressive response.

When he was cycling away, he said the man scooped up a spade full of wet cement, and threw it at his back.

He said: “I shouted at him ‘you’re assaulting a 67 year old, what’s wrong with you’?!

"I thought, should I ignore it and not report it, but if this guy is being so aggressive with me, to a 67-year-old then what would be be like to others.”

A student, who had been cycling behind Mr Mitchell had allegedly seen the incident and handed over his number.

When Mr Mitchell called 999 he said he was told to not go near the worker, but to take pictures.

“The officers didn’t attend, I was surprised given the aggression, I understand how stretched they are but I was quite shaken.

"I worked in an Edinburgh prison for 10 years, so I can cope… I don’t want to cause an international incident but this is not acceptable.”

Police has confirmed they are investigating the incident and the workers company has been contacted for comment.

