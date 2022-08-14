Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 8.15pm on Saturday (August 13), police received a report of a disturbance in Princes Street, near to Johnnie Walker premises.

Officers attended and a 53-year-old man was found injured. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

Officers are gathering and checking relevant CCTV footage for any information on the suspect.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a serious head injury in Edinburgh city centre.

Enquiries carried out so far have established a number of people witnessed the fight between the two men and officers are appealing for those members of the public to contact them.

Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn said: “A man has been left seriously injured in this incident and it’s imperative we trace whoever is responsible.

“We know that numerous people saw what happened and I am appealing to them to get in touch with us. Any small piece of information could prove vital in this investigation.”