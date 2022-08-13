Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday

A former senior Scottish lawyer has been jailed for ten years after committing a catalogue of sexual abuse against four young children more than four decades ago.

John Watt QC, who acted as a criminal defence counsel and served as a prosecutor, preyed on three girls and one boy in offences committed over a 14-year period.

A teenage thug who fathered a child while serving a jail sentence for his part in a vicious attempted murder is back behind bars.

Billy Stewart was a part of a six-strong gang who punched, kicked and stamped on victim Rhys Reynolds during a horror attack in Musselburgh, East Lothian, in 2018.

A teenager has been arrested in the Capital after riding a motorbike in a ‘dangerous manner’.

Officers in Edinburgh have arrested a teenager following an offence linked to the theft of a motorbike.

Edinburgh crime news: Here is a round up of the crime stories from the Capital and the Lothians this week

A man arrested after a councillor reported being assaulted while out leafleting in Edinburgh has been released without charge.

Councillor Kevin Lang said he was “very shaken up” after being confronted by a man “hurling verbal abuse” at him as he was delivering leaflets in his Almond ward at about 11.10am on Sunday.

A murder suspect is to stand trial accused of stabbing a man to death at a property in Newtongrange.

Anthony Angelosanto is charged with fatally attacking Roderick Georgeson, 41, in the garden of a house at Lingerwood Road in the Midlothian town last August 14.

Tuesday

Edinburgh Councillor Euan Hyslop 'disgusted' after three bikes stolen from Clermiston Primary School.

Football hero Ryan Giggs was an idol on the pitch but an abusive "gaslighter" of his ex-girlfriend in his private life, a court heard.

Jurors were told the 48-year-old's private life involved a "litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love".

Police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old man in connection with a series of incidents in West Lothian.

Wednesday

A child rapist has been jailed for six years and eight months for his "horrendous conduct".

Jaroslav Mako told the girl "you want this" despite her screaming for help and trying to fight him off during the assault.

Police have arrested a man following the theft of a motorbike in Leith.

Police are investigating a serious disturbance within the High Street area of an East Lothian town.

Detectives are asking for any witnesses who were in the area of Prestonpans High Street, Redburn Road and Rope Walk on the morning of August 6 to come forward as they investigate a serious disturbance.

A survivor of abuser Malcolm Andrew McDougal has spoken out about her experiences as he is found guilty in court.

“It doesn’t take away the pain,” she said. “I’m the one who lives with a life sentence; the depression, the scars.”

A pensioner who preyed on vulnerable children has been locked up for seven years.

Ramon Rarity, 74, abused the three boys including one who later stated his life had been shattered by what happened.

The ex-girlfriend of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs became “a slave to his every need and every demand”, she told a court.

Thursday

Police in Livingston have reported a 43-year-old man for endangering a child while riding an electric scooter.

Officers from Livingston Road Police caught the man riding an electric scooter on Howden South Road, with his 10-year-old son as a passenger.

Police recovered illicit drugs with a street value of more than £40,000 in Edinburgh.

Extradition proceedings for an alleged US fugitive who is said to have faked his own death to escape sex charges have been delayed for another week after he instructed a new solicitor.

Friday

Police are appealing for information after an off road motorbike was stolen from a property in West Lothian.

The orange KTM EXC 300, registration number OY71 RVV was taken around 2am on Thursday (August 11), when a man broke into the garage of a house on Old Golf Course Road, Armadale.

A Lothian bus driver has been hit by a stone, thrown at his vehicle while he was travelling through Gorebridge, Midlothian.