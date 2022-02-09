Police are investigating the incident which took place around 1.20 am on Sunday, February 6.

A 39-year-old man was walking past the Balmoral Hotel in Princes Street when he was approached by a man who had been with a group of people waiting at the taxi rank.

An altercation took place between the two men, resulting in the 39-year old sustaining an injury to his face and required hospital treatment.

Edinburgh Crime: Man hospitalised with facial injury after assault in the city centre

The suspect has been described as in his mid 30s, bald and wearing dark clothing.

He ran off over North Bridge towards the High Street.

Officers in the Capital are reviewing any relevant CCTV images for any additional information on the incident or the suspect.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe from Gayfield CID commented: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We know the assault was seen by a large number of people who were waiting in a taxi queue and I am asking these people to contact us.

"Your information could important.

"Also, if anyone has any recorded footage from either dash cams or personal devices, please check it as it could provide us with vital details which would assist us in identifying whoever is responsible.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 354 of 6 February, 2022. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where you can give your information anonymously.”

