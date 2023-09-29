Edinburgh crime: Man jailed for sexual offence after he 'manipulated and coerced a young female'
Police described him as a ‘dangerous man who manipulated and coerced a young female.’
A man has been jailed for four years and three months after being convicted of a sexual offence in Edinburgh.
Antonio Pollio, 24, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, September 28. Pollio pleaded guilty to the offence involving a young female on Monday, August 21.
Detective Inspector Mhairi Cooper said: “Antonio Pollio is a dangerous man who manipulated and coerced a young female. He will now face the consequences of his actions. We treat all reports of sexual crime seriously and I would urge anyone who has been a victim to come forward, no matter how much time has passed, and report it to police.
"Be assured, we will fully investigate and you will be supported by police and our partner agencies.”