News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Edinburgh crime: Man jailed for sexual offence after he 'manipulated and coerced a young female'

Police described him as a ‘dangerous man who manipulated and coerced a young female.’
By Jolene Campbell
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for four years and three months after being convicted of a sexual offence in Edinburgh.

Antonio Pollio, 24, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, September 28. Pollio pleaded guilty to the offence involving a young female on Monday, August 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Mhairi Cooper said: “Antonio Pollio is a dangerous man who manipulated and coerced a young female. He will now face the consequences of his actions. We treat all reports of sexual crime seriously and I would urge anyone who has been a victim to come forward, no matter how much time has passed, and report it to police.

"Be assured, we will fully investigate and you will be supported by police and our partner agencies.”

Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park: Plans to ban through traffic ‘could mean more congestion and pollution’