Edinburgh crime: Man jailed for violent and sexual offences in Edinburgh and Midlothian
Jamie Wilson, 34, was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, June 27 of the offences between 2015 and 2022.
He was sentenced on Friday, August 30, at the same court to nine and a half years in prison and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Speaking about this case, Detective Inspector Keith Taylor from Police Scotland said: “Wilson now faces the consequences of a campaign of violent and sexual attacks on women spanning a significant period of time.
“I commend the strength of the women involved in coming forward to report his offending and throughout the legal proceedings. I hope the conviction and sentencing will bring them justice as they continue to move forward with their lives.
“Anyone who has been a victim of violent or sexual abuse is urged to report it to us, regardless of when it happened. We’re committed to fully investigating all reports and victims are supported throughout by our specially trained officers and partner agencies.”