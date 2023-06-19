A man has been rushed to hospital after being attacked in an Edinburgh park.

He was assaulted on Leamington Walk in the Meadows area of the city, at around 3.10pm on Saturday, June 17. Police said the incident involved a cyclist and another member of the public. Emergency services attended the scene and a 40-year-old man was rushed to hospital. He was treated and has now been released from hospital, police said.

Officers have launched an investigation into the assault, and are now urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police. Detective Constable Michael Campbell said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to come forward.”

