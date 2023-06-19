News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man rushed to hospital after assault involving cyclist at Edinburgh's Meadows

Attack in broad daylight in busy Edinburgh park
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST

A man has been rushed to hospital after being attacked in an Edinburgh park.

He was assaulted on Leamington Walk in the Meadows area of the city, at around 3.10pm on Saturday, June 17. Police said the incident involved a cyclist and another member of the public. Emergency services attended the scene and a 40-year-old man was rushed to hospital. He was treated and has now been released from hospital, police said.

Officers have launched an investigation into the assault, and are now urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police. Detective Constable Michael Campbell said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to come forward.”

A man was taken to hospital after an assault on Leamington Walk in the Meadows, Edinburgh.A man was taken to hospital after an assault on Leamington Walk in the Meadows, Edinburgh.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2617 of 17 June, 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.