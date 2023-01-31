News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man rushed to hospital and charged after two-car crash on Restalrig Drive

Driver charged with multiple offences after a collision in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:14am

A driver has been charged with multiple offences after a crash in Edinburgh on Monday evening (January 30). Emergency services rushed to the incident involving two vehicles in Restalrig Drive, which happened shortly after 6.15pm. A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, and he was later charged by police in connection with a “number of offences”.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called to the Restalrig Drive area of Edinburgh, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and has been charged in connection with a number of offences. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Officers will submit a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

A man has been charged by police after a crash in the Restalrig Drive area of Edinburgh.
