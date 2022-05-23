Edinburgh crime: Man 'test driving' cars in South Queensferry found to have no licence or insurance by police

Police in Edinburgh pulled over a man test driving a car – and discovered they had no licence or insurance.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 1:28 pm

At around 1.05pm on Sunday, May 22, road policing officers stopped a Vauxhall Zafiri in Builyeon Road, South Queensferry, and discovered that the 61-year-old driver had no licence or insurance.

Enquiries revealed that the man had test driven another car – a Renault Meganne – to the same location where the Vauxhall was stopped.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 61-year-old man was charged in connection with road traffic offences and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police also seized both of the vehicles.

Police in Edinburgh seized two cars, which had been driven by a man with no licence or insurance.