Edinburgh crime: Man who sexually abused 11 youngsters at children’s care homes jailed for 15 years

Brian Dailey, 75, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday (September) after carrying out the crimes more than 40 years ago.

He subjected boy and girls, aged between 7 and 12, to sexual abuse over several years between 1969 and 1979, and was convicted in August at the High Court in Glasgow.

Detective Inspector Jim McLauchlan, from the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “I cannot underestimate the courage and patience with which the victims have waited for justice.

Brian Dailey was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, 15 September.

“Dailey may have thought he was safe from prosecution but today’s sentencing is the culmination of a lengthy and complicated investigation.