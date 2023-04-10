News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Manhunt after robbery at Morvenside Scotmid store where three figure sum taken

Man enters Edinburgh supermarket and threatens staff

Rachel Mackie
Rachel Mackie
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 14:19 BST

A man entered a supermarket and threatened staff in a shocking robbery in Edinburgh which left workers shaken. Police are hunting for the suspect after the incident at around 4pm on Saturday, when a man entered a Scotmid in Morvenside. He threatened the staff and demanded money, police said, before leaving with a three-figure sum of money.

Detective constable Peter Lyons of CID in Edinburgh said: “We are keen to trace a man described as 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with a Scottish accent. He wore a black scarf or face mask, light blue hooded rain jacket, dark blue jogging bottoms and black trainers. He was seen to run off towards the Westburn area. Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2383 of Saturday, 8 April, 2023.”

